US OPEN: Quarterly Earnings Support U.S. Stock Gains

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The Fed’s decision and expectations of an interest rate cut are introducing cautious optimism in the market, although maintaining a restrictive monetary policy could increase investment selectivity.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

The quarterly earnings season confirms the strong health of S&P 500 companies, with nearly 70% of revenues and 85% of earnings exceeding forecasts—the highest levels in roughly four years. The upcoming results from the Mag7 will be crucial for maintaining record highs in the indices.

Quarterly Earnings Season Confirms the Strong Health of the U.S. Stock Market

Among S&P 500 companies that have already reported, nearly 70% of revenues exceeded analysts’ forecasts, and as many as 85% of firms reported higher-than-expected earnings—a level of surprises not seen in roughly four years. These results demonstrate that companies are effectively managing macroeconomic challenges, such as rising raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures, while maintaining growth momentum in key areas of their operations.

In the coming days, investors’ attention will focus on the remaining Mag7 companies—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta. The results of these companies significantly influence stock indices and largely reflect the overall health of the technology and innovation sectors. Positive surprises in this segment could support record levels of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, whereas weaker results may increase market selectivity and trigger corrections in valuations of companies more sensitive to economic cycles.

At the same time, investors are closely watching the Fed’s decision, which is a key factor affecting market sentiment. Current pricing implies a roughly 25-basis-point rate cut, introducing cautious optimism, particularly in the technology sector and in companies dependent on growth financing. On the other hand, any signal of maintaining a restrictive monetary policy or indicating continued inflationary pressure could lead to corrections and higher selectivity in investments.

In short, the upcoming reports from the largest companies, including the Mag7, combined with the Fed’s decision, will be key factors shaping the direction of the stock market in the coming days. Investors should combine quarterly earnings analysis with monitoring monetary policy, macroeconomic indicators, and technical signals to assess which market segments have the greatest growth potential and where greater caution is warranted.

US500 (H1 Interval)

S&P 500 futures show a clear and stable upward trend, continuing since mid-October. The price is moving within a well-defined ascending channel, indicating buyer dominance and a steady inflow of demand. EMA 15, 50, and 100 confirm the market’s strength, with the short-term EMA remaining above long-term averages, signaling trend durability. The RSI, at around 71, suggests slight overbought conditions, which could lead to a short-term correction or consolidation but does not threaten the overall trend. The current price near the upper channel boundary indicates the possibility of a temporary pause, though bulls still control the market.

Corporate News: