Read more
XTB Online Trading

🔸 COPPER dips more than 5% on stalled growth pessimism

1:59 PM 4 April 2025

COPPER dropped 6.5% during the session, hitting their lowest level since August 2024 around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The market is increasingly concerned about a global slowdown triggered by a trade war, which could sharply reduce demand for copper—a key industrial metal and a barometer of economic activity.

While copper is not currently subject to the metal tariffs introduced in March, recent weeks have seen numerous comments from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggesting it may be included in Trump’s protectionist agenda. The main reason behind these considerations is the growing reliance of the U.S. economy on copper imports, which the Republican administration views as a strategic risk to industry.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Following better than expected NFP, COPPER bounced slighlty up. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Equities and commodities drown in red, while USD and crypto rebound (04.04.2025)

The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...

 17:43

Three markets to watch next week (04.04.2025)

The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...

 16:52

Nike Shares Jump as Vietnam Signals Potential Zero Tariffs

Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits