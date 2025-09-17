Read more

Copper loses 1.5% falling from 15-month high 🚩

11:39 AM 17 September 2025

Copper prices are falling as the market prices in expectations of higher production in Chile, which partly offsets the effect of a weaker dollar. Currently, Chile is the world’s largest copper producer (about 25% of global supply) and expects output to grow this year despite problems at several key mines.

In 2023, Chile’s production dropped to its lowest level in 20 years. Notably, copper is retreating from nearly 15-month highs, with part of the decline linked to a somewhat steadier dollar and the possibility of slightly more hawkish Fed inflation projections (decision due today at 6 PM GMT). Meanwhile, in Chile:

  • Escondida mine (BHP) reported an 11% increase in output in the first half of the year.

  • Collahuasi is emerging from a period of low-grade ore production.

  • El Salvador has been ramping up capacity after redevelopment.

Mining Minister Aurora Williams forecasts growth this year and next, with production reaching a record 6 million tons annually by 2027 — marking a reversal from last year’s downturn.

Key growth drivers include:

  • The energy transition (copper demand in electrical wiring).

  • Expansion of AI-powered data centers.

On the other hand, Chile has previously missed ambitious targets (Cochilco had long forecast >7 million tons by now). Codelco also remains a central player but continues to struggle with years of underinvestment.

Copper (D1 interval)

Copper is down more than 1.5% today, moving closer to the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50, orange line).

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

19.09.2025
18:52

Daily Summary: Another Record-Breaking Day on Wall Street

Wall Street indices continue to rise on Triple Witching Day, reaching new all-time highs, driven by the dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent...

 17:28

Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors....

 16:24

🔝Silver Rallies More Than 2%

Silver reached its highest daily levels since 2011 last Tuesday, before a minor correction took hold, which was deepened by the Federal Reserve's difficult-to-interpret...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits