Read more
XTB Online Trading

Crypto news: Ethereum pops 5% and The Graph rallies 14% as Bitcoin consolidates at $63k 📈

4:46 PM 23 September 2024
  • Bitcoin still below upper limit of uptrend channel; upward reaction to US PMI erased
  • Sentiment around most altcoins is mixed, but Bitcoin's dominance weakens slightly; Ethereum gains nearly 5%
  • Graph gains 12% despite lack of significant project news; benefits from wave of euphoria around cryptocurrency, linked to AI Bittensor (TAO) trend, whose prices have risen nearly 150% since September 7

Wall Street optimism and expectations of policy easing at the Fed are currently driving the cryptocurrency market, with a number of industry analysts expecting stronger inflows into US ETFs offering Bitcoin and Ethereum. ETH has gained more than 15% in the past seven days.

  • In recent days, inflows into Ethereum have been unleashed by retail investors, while the so-called 'whales' have mostly sold off in recent weeks, although project developer Vitalik Buterin has indicated that it is close to reaching a milestone of low transaction fees.
  • Investors are hopeful that Pectra's new hard-fork and new EIPs proposed by the developers will improve the Ethereum blockchain. On the other hand, well-known in the community, Cardano developer Charles Hoskinson pointed out that a divided Congress and a new cryptocurrency trading platform proposed by Donald Trump will divide the market and regulatory environment, with potential for the industry.

Net inflows to US spot Bitcoin ETFs are still in plus, however investors activity weakened with almost 0 inflows to BlackRock's IBIT since the end of August - it's quite weak reaction to very dovish Fed.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

BITCOIN, ETHEREUM and GRAPH charts (D1 interval)

The key resistance level to break through is above $65,000; the cryptocurrency has risen above all, three key momentum averages and has three major downward waves behind it. A breakout above the 23.6 Fibo of the January 2024 upward wave and at the same time the upper limit of the downtrend channel would open the way to potential new historical maxima.

Source: xStation5

Ethereum is trading up nearly 5% today and has broken out above the 50-day exponential EMA50 average, signaling a return of bullish momentum. The main resistance is currently marked by the $2,800 level, where we see the last local peak and EM100 (black line).

Source: xStation5

The cryptocurrency has broken out above an important resistance line at the SMA50 level (near $0.15) and is now close to testing the EMA100, at $0.18. The key test is the $0.19.5 - $0.20 level where we see the 23.6 Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 downward wave and the EMA200 (red line).

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
07:32

BREAKING: CPI in Switzerland lower than expected

CPI in Switzerland for September (y/y): Actual: 0.8% Forecast: 1% Previously: 1.1% CPI in Switzerland for September (m/m): Actual: -0.3% Forecast:...

 07:32

Economic calendar: Services PMI data in focus

Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum  Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe ower opening...

 06:46

Chart of the day: GBPUSD (03.10.2024)

The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator