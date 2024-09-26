Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Bitcoin breaks above $65,000; Silver caps early gains

7:04 PM 26 September 2024
  • U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is trading up 0.6%, and the Russell 2000 is up almost 0.7%. 
  • Micron posted an increase of more than 13% after strong results. The company benefited from increased demand from data centers, thereby raising its forecasts and reviving the AI boom theme among investors. 
  • Stronger-than-expected results were also shown by Accenture, which beat the market consensus on both revenue and 1Q25 forecasts. As a result, the company is gaining nearly 5% today.
  • The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) over suspected accounting violations. The company's shares are currently losing 14%.
  • Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds remain above the 3.79% level, rising to 3.7963% today. German 10-year bond yields are also rising, gaining 0.8 bps to 2.18%. 
  • European markets closed today's trading sharply higher. Germany's DAX gained 1.59% on the day, while France's CAC40 added 2.33% and Britain's FTSE100 added 0.2%.
  • In Europe, the top sector today was fashion and luxury, where shares of companies such as LVMH, Hermes and Kering gained nearly 10%. 
  • Among G10 currencies, the strongest gains were seen in the Australian dollar (+1.07%) and the New Zealand dollar (+1%). The Japanese yen, the Canadian dollar and the US dollar remain at similar levels to yesterday's closing prices. 
  • U.S. gas inventories rose less than expected by 47 billion cubic feet versus 52 billion cubic feet forecast, according to EIA data. Despite the lower inventories, NATGAS is losing more than 3%.
  • Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new highs. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.5% increases, which with their range pushed bullion above $2675 per ounce. In the case of silver, the scale of appreciation is even greater, as it reaches 0.85%. It is worth mentioning, however, that much of the upside on silver has already been erased. 
  • Cryptocurrencies are extending the upward streak driven by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.9% today and rocketed to the highest levels seen since early August of this year.

 

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
06:46

Chart of the day: GBPUSD (03.10.2024)

The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 06:34

Morning wrap (03.10.2024)

Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000...
02.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop

Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator