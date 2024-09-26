Daily summary: Bitcoin breaks above $65,000; Silver caps early gains

- U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is trading up 0.6%, and the Russell 2000 is up almost 0.7%.
- Micron posted an increase of more than 13% after strong results. The company benefited from increased demand from data centers, thereby raising its forecasts and reviving the AI boom theme among investors.
- Stronger-than-expected results were also shown by Accenture, which beat the market consensus on both revenue and 1Q25 forecasts. As a result, the company is gaining nearly 5% today.
- The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) over suspected accounting violations. The company's shares are currently losing 14%.
- Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds remain above the 3.79% level, rising to 3.7963% today. German 10-year bond yields are also rising, gaining 0.8 bps to 2.18%.
- European markets closed today's trading sharply higher. Germany's DAX gained 1.59% on the day, while France's CAC40 added 2.33% and Britain's FTSE100 added 0.2%.
- In Europe, the top sector today was fashion and luxury, where shares of companies such as LVMH, Hermes and Kering gained nearly 10%.
- Among G10 currencies, the strongest gains were seen in the Australian dollar (+1.07%) and the New Zealand dollar (+1%). The Japanese yen, the Canadian dollar and the US dollar remain at similar levels to yesterday's closing prices.
- U.S. gas inventories rose less than expected by 47 billion cubic feet versus 52 billion cubic feet forecast, according to EIA data. Despite the lower inventories, NATGAS is losing more than 3%.
- Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new highs. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.5% increases, which with their range pushed bullion above $2675 per ounce. In the case of silver, the scale of appreciation is even greater, as it reaches 0.85%. It is worth mentioning, however, that much of the upside on silver has already been erased.
- Cryptocurrencies are extending the upward streak driven by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.9% today and rocketed to the highest levels seen since early August of this year.