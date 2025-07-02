Daily summary: Disappointing data from the US labor market; OIL.WTI rebounds 2.5%

- The situation on Wall Street is improving despite a negative start. The US500 is reaching new historic highs, gaining 0.3%. The US100 is gaining 0.6%, but has not yet reached its highest levels in history.
- The ADP report showed a decline in employment of 33,000, compared to expectations of an increase of 100,000.
- After clearly weak data from the US, expectations for interest rate cuts are growing. During his comments in Sintra at the ECB Economic Forum, Powell signaled that a rate move could occur at any meeting. The market is currently pricing in more than two interest rate cuts this year.
- Data on US oil inventories showed a surprising increase of 3.84 million barrels per day, compared to expectations of a decline of 2.2 million barrels and a previous decline of nearly 6 million barrels. The reason for the increase in inventories may be a decline in exports to their lowest level since mid-2023.
- Oil reacted with a limited increase, but we are now seeing a rebound of almost 2.5%. The reason for the increase may be optimism about a potential trade agreement between the US and Vietnam.
- Under the agreement, according to Donald Trump, Vietnam will pay the US a 20% tariff on all goods shipped to the US and a 40% tariff on all transshipments, primarily from China. In return, Vietnam is to provide the US with full access to its trade markets (enabling zero-tariff trade of US products in Vietnam).
- Meanwhile, Hanoi is to confirm the long-discussed purchase of 50 Boeing aircraft worth $8 billion and existing agreements to purchase $2.9 billion worth of US agricultural products, according to the statement.
- Microsoft has announced further planned layoffs of 4% of its entire workforce, which is related to cost optimization in the face of large expenditures associated with the expansion of AI infrastructure. Microsoft has also announced its intention to reduce its dependence on Nvidia chips.
- According to the WSJ, Ripple is applying for a US banking license, following in the footsteps of other cryptocurrency companies towards traditional financial services.
- Sentiment in the broader crypto market is very good today. Bitcoin is up 3%, while Ethereum is up 6.6%.
