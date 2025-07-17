Read more

Daily summary: Dollar recovers from yesterday's sell-off, equities gain on upbeat macro data (17.07.2025)

7:03 PM 17 July 2025

  • Wall Street heads toward a green close, supported by stronger-than-expected retail sales data (S&P 500: +0.4%; DJIA: +0.4%; Nasdaq: +0.8%; Russell 2000: +0.9%). Gains are led by technology, industrial, and consumer staples sectors.

  • US retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in June (forecast: 0.1%; prior: -0.9%), driven by auto sales and restaurant/bar spending.

  • New unemployment claims unexpectedly fell last week (221k vs. forecast 233k, prior 227k).

  • Former Fed member and potential Powell successor Kevin Warsh called on CNBC for a “regime change” at the Federal Reserve, criticizing current leadership for its inflation management and reluctance to cut rates. Warsh said the Fed’s “data-dependent” stance undermines its credibility and confidence in monetary policy.

  • GE Aerospace (GE.US) beat expectations and raised full-year 2025 guidance, posting Q2 EPS of $1.66 (forecast $1.43) and revenues of $10.2 billion (forecast $9.6 billion). 

  • PepsiCo (PEP.US) also topped Q2 forecasts with strong international growth (EPS $2.12) and plans to expand low- and zero-sugar product lines.

  • European markets showed broad optimism, with German DAX (+1.5%), French CAC40 (+1.3%), UK FTSE 100 (+0.5%), Italian FTSE MIB (+0.9%), Spanish IBX35 (+0.8%), and Swiss SMI (+0.4%) all closing higher.

  • On forex, the US dollar strengthened (USDIDX +0.35%) after yesterday’s minor panic, boosted by data reinforcing Fed’s view that the US economy is “doing well.” The weakest G10 currency was the Australian dollar (AUDUSD -0.67%), hurt by weak labor data; Swiss franc also weakened (USDCHF +0.6%). The British pound held up best (GBPUSD -0.13%). EURUSD dropped 0.5% to 1.1584.

  • Gold dipped 0.3% to $3337 per ounce, while silver continued rising (+0.45% to $38.08). Platinum (+3.1%) and palladium (+2.9%) also gained. 

  • Brent and WTI crude rebounded 1.1% and 1.5% respectively (Brent at $69.30/barrel). Natural gas fell 1% following the latest EIA report.

  • Crypto sentiment was mixed: Bitcoin declined 0.7% to $119,115, while Ethereum gained 1.1% to $3,420.

Share:
Back

Market News

18.07.2025
18:32

Daily summary: Equities and USD Retreat on Trump’s Alleged Hardline EU Tariff Stance (18.07.2025)

Wall Street turned red following a report by the Financial Times that Donald Trump wants to firmly maintain tariffs on the European Union above the...

 18:07

Three markets to watch next week (18.07.2025)

The first half of July delivered considerable volatility across financial markets, driven by a series of pivotal events. However, investors are showing...

 17:45

EURUSD dips on reports that Trump demands steeper EU tariffs 🇪🇺 📉

Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum 15–20% tariff on all EU goods, raising his demands in ongoing trade talks, the Financial Times reports. Despite...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits