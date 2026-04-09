Daily Summary: Fragile Ceasefire, Tense Markets, and Mixed Signals from the US

After a nervous start to the session on Wall Street , triggered by morning reports of ceasefire violations in the Middle East, the indices recovered losses and posted significant gains: the S&P 500 is up around 0.7%, the Nasdaq has risen over 0.8%, and the Dow Jones is higher by 0.6%.

The VIX index has fallen more than 5% and, for the first time in a month, has dropped below the psychological level of 20 points, indicating a decrease in investor anxiety.

Inflation, measured by the PCE index , increased by about 0.4% month-on-month in February, in line with market expectations and similar to previous readings. On an annual basis, it remained around 2.8–3.0%, meaning inflation continues to exceed the Fed’s 2% target .

Regarding GDP , the latest data for Q4 2025 showed that the US economy grew at a rate of approximately 0.5% year-on-year after revisions from earlier estimates, which is significantly weaker than market expectations.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East . Iran accuses Israel of continuing attacks in southern Lebanon and threatens to withdraw from the ceasefire, while the US-Israeli side emphasizes that Israel’s actions were not covered by the formal agreement and therefore do not violate its terms. This difference in interpretation keeps the situation highly uncertain and escalatory risks elevated.

Despite the tensions, Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of direct peace negotiations with Lebanon , focusing in particular on the influence and activities of Hezbollah along the border. The talks aim to reduce security threats, resolve territorial disputes, and create a framework for possible de-escalation of the conflict.

Mark Rutte highlighted that NATO is moving toward greater European independence and less reliance on the US , while expecting Europe to contribute more to collective security. He stressed that although the US’s historical dominance in Europe’s defense was necessary, allies now need to more evenly share the burden and develop their own military capabilities.

In Europe , the session was mixed: the DAX fell over 1.3%, the CAC 40 declined 0.2%, the IBEX 35 dropped just under 0.2%, and the FTSE ended slightly lower.

On the oil market , conditions have calmed somewhat in recent hours. As of 8 PM, Brent is trading around 95 USD per barrel, similar to WTI , suggesting stabilization after recent volatility.

On the metals market , there is a rebound. Gold is up nearly 1%, surpassing 4,800 USD per ounce, while silver is rising even more, by 1.6%, trading above 76 USD per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market , sentiment is mixed. Bitcoin is up about 0.5%, breaking above 72,000 USD, while Ethereum has fallen 0.6%, hovering around 2,200 USD.