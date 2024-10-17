Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary: Global Markets Rally, gold at ATH; ECB Cuts Rates, and Netflix Gears Up for Earnings

6:43 PM 17 October 2024
  • US equities experience significant gains mid-session. S&P 500 trades 0.32% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.6% and DJIA moves up by 0.45%. Small-cap Russell 2000 remains the only loser on Wall Street, sliding 0.33% down.
  • Indices in Europe have closed today’s session mostly in deep green. German DAX gains 0.77%, French CAC40 surges 1.22%, British FTSE 100 adds 0.67%, Italian FTSE MIB trades 1.09% higher. Loses are visible on Spanish IBX35 (-0.77%) and Polish WIG20 (-2.44%)
  • The European Central Bank has lowered its three interest rates by 25 bp. Christine Lagarde has underlined that ECB is not committing to a predefined rate cut path, though the economic activity appears to be weaker than previously expected. Nevertheless, the Eurozone is nowhere near the recession and deeper-than-standard rate cuts are not under consideration.
  • Eurozone inflation has remained stable, with core CPI coming in line with expectations (2.7% YoY, 0.1% MoM). ECB sees inflation coming back to the 2% target in the first half of 2025.
  • EU’s balance of trade, however, has dropped lower than expected from 19.7 bn in July to 4.6 bn (17.8 bn expected)
  • Netflix prepares to report its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes.  Estimated earnings per share: $5.16 (Netflix guidance: $5.10).
  • Natural gas inventories rose by 76 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 80 billion and higher than the previous 82 billion cubic feet.
  • United States Industrial and Manufacturing Production were both below estimates.
  • Initial Jobless Claims also come lower than expected: Actual: 241K. Forecast 260K; Previous 258K.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.US) ADRs are currently gaining 12% after the company reported record third-quarter net profit, driven by strong demand for smartphones and artificial intelligence chips.
  • The Israeli Foreign Ministry has announced that Hamas Leader Sinwar is dead. Oil continues its losing streak. Brent is losing 1% to $73.94 and WTI is 1.82% lower, currently trading at $69.57.
  • AUD is the strongest currency today, appreciating against USD by 0.45%. Euro and Japanese Yen weakened significantly against USD (EURUSD: -0.37%), Canadian dollar is also depreciating (USDCAD: +0.3%).
  • The cryptocurrency market is declining today. Ethereum is down 0.8%, Dogecoin loses 3.88%, and Bitcoin falls 0.77%, to around 67,100 USD.
  • Precious metals are mostly gaining today: gold sets new ATH at 2692 and gains 0.8%, silver is down by 0.36%, while platinum is 0.31% lower.
Share:
Back

Market News

18.10.2024
18:53

Daily summary: Bitcoin near $69,000; gold and silver hit new high 🟢

US indices end the day with slight gains due to a lack of catalysts for upward or downward movement. The earnings season for companies is so far...

 17:51

Bitcoin gains 2.00%; Fed Waller gives speech about decentralized finance 🚀

Bitcoin is gaining nearly 2.00% and testing levels below $69,000. At the same time, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller is speaking at a conference...

 17:18

Three markets to watch next week (21.10.2024)

This week, strong results from the US banking sector boosted the US2000 index of smaller companies and reinforced investors' hopes for a non-recessionary...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_gid cc 17 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator