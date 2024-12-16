Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary: Global Markets Rally Led by Tech & Crypto, Mixed Economic Signals

6:49 PM 16 December 2024
  • US indices are all in the green on Monday. Nasdaq 100 leads with bullish gain of 1.23%, followed by Russell 2000 (+0.83%), and  S&P500 (+0.53%). Dow Jones trades flat at the moment.
  • Nasdaq 100 announced major index changes effective December 23, with MicroStrategy (MSTR.US), Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) and Axon Enterprise (AXON.US) joining the index. The additions will replace Moderna (MRNA.US), Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US), and Illumina (ILMN.US), with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating at least $22 billion in ETF-related trading activity. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) continues to rally and gains more than 10% today.
  • PMIs for the US came in mixed, providing some support for the EURUSD prior to the FOMC rate decision. According to S&P Global, the services sector grew significantly in December (58.5, expected: 55.7, prior: 56.1), achieving a 3 years high. PMI Manufacturing, on the other hand, contracted slightly (48.3, expected: 49.4, previously: 49.7), postponing the hopes for the rebound in the sector. NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November came lower than expected:actual 0.2; forecast 10; previous 31.2
  • European markets closed in deep red, following lower-than-expected retail sales in China and not impressing PMI readings. French CAC40 loses the most (-0.71%), followed by British FTSE 100 (-0.46%), German DAX (-0.45) and Italian FTSE MIB (-0.43%). Swiss SMI trades flat, whilst Spanish IBX35 remains the only visible gainer (+0.23%).
  • Cocoa futures (COCOA: +3.7%) are at the new record highs as the uncertainty around future production grows. The 2023/2024 harvest season brought the largest deficit in history due to a sharp decline in production in West African countries. 
  • Commodities trend lower today, with NATGAS losing 2.5% as US inventory levels sustained clearly above the 5-year average. Oil WTI is trading around $70.31 with Brent at $73.95
  • Eurozone services PMI rose to 51.4 (expected & previously: 49.5), driven by a surprising rebound in the sector in Germany. Manufacturing remains sluggish, keeping at the previously disappointing level of 45.2. 
  • The British Pound (GBP) emerges as the strongest performing currency with consistent gains of around 0.5-0.7% across multiple currency pairs, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) stands out as the weakest currency, showing consistent losses of approximately -0.5% against its major counterparts. The US Dollar (USD) is showing mixed performance but generally appears to be slightly negative, while the Euro (EUR) is relatively stable with small positive movements around 0.1-0.2%, positioning it in the middle of the pack between the strong GBP and weak JPY.
  • Cryptocurrencies rally on Monday, with Bitcoin reaching above an unprecedented 107K mark (+4.6%). Ethereum gains 5.15%, Chainlink is up 3.8% and Dogecoin adds 2.3% Asked directly about a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the U.S., Trump said he thought one would be established. Currently, national governments hold about 2.2% of all BTC; of these, the United States holds the most, with more than 200,000.
Share:
Back

Market News

19.12.2024
07:27

Economic calendar: BoE, Norges Bank and Riksbank decisions in focus 🏛️

Futures indicate lower opening of cash session in Europe Japanese yen loses 1% against USD after Ueda's comments Later during the day, investors'...

 07:00

USDJPY gains 0.8% after BoJ decision 📈

The Bank of Japan decided to keep rates unchanged at 0.25% during today's monetary decision, which was in line with analysts' expectations. The...

 06:37

Morning wrap (19.12.2024)

Markets saw sizable declines at the end of yesterday's session after the Fed cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 4.5%, but at the...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator