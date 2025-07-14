Daily summary: Indices calm ahead of earnings season, oil loses over 2%

- US indices are posting slight gains today. The S&P 500 is up nearly 0.2%, the Dow Jones is up just over 0.1%, and the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are up around 0.4%.
- Tomorrow, US banks will kick off the earnings season. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup will present their results before the session. Investors will also learn the results of the BlackRock fund.
- Boeing is up about 1.4% today after the release of the findings of the investigation into the Air India 171 crash. The likely cause was a fuel switch failure, indicating that the accident had nothing to do with the design or manufacture of the aircraft.
- European markets are seeing a mixed session today. The German DAX is down 0.4%, the French CAC40 is down 0.3%, and the Swiss SMI remains unchanged. Much better sentiment can be seen on the British FTSE 100, which is up 0.6%, and the Italian IT40, which is up 0.5%.
- Yields on US 10-year bonds are slightly above 4.4% at the beginning of the week, approaching the values from the beginning of the session.
- In the precious metals market, we are seeing mostly corrections. Palladium (-1.6%) and platinum (-1.4%) are performing the worst. Gold remains relatively stable (-0.2%), while silver is down only -0.4%.
- Among the G10 currencies, the dollar is performing the strongest today, rising 0.3% and being the only currency in this group to appreciate. The New Zealand dollar (-0.6%) and the Swedish krona (-0.6%) are performing the weakest.
- NATGAS is performing very well today, rising 3.5% on strong demand from Asia, where temperatures are reaching local records.
- Oil prices are down more than 2% today as both the United States and the European Union take steps to reduce the attractiveness of Russian oil on the global market.
- On Monday, July 14, the European Union will reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. It includes a reduction in the maximum price of Russian oil.
- Trump announced that the United States is considering imposing 100% tariffs on Russian goods, but they will be postponed for 50 days.
- Cryptocurrency markets are doing very well today. Bitcoin is gaining nearly 1% intraday, while Ethereum is adding 1.38%.
