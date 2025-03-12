Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary: Lower CPI gives investors hopes while tariffs create uncertainty

6:55 PM 12 March 2025
  • US indices rebounded as the S&P 500 rose 0.71%, Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.33%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average held flat after cooler-than-expected inflation data eased recession fears.

  • February inflation came in at 2.8% year-over-year, below expectations and showing deceleration from January's 3.0%, reinforcing expectations for a Fed rate cut in June.

  • Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum triggered immediate retaliation from the EU and Canada, escalating trade tensions as both trading partners announced billions in countermeasures.

  • European feed manufacturers warned that potential EU tariffs on US grains would harm the continent's livestock sector, which relies heavily on imported animal feed, suggesting trade in feed grains could help resolve the broader tariff dispute.

  • Intel shares surged 4.7% on reports that TSMC proposed forming a consortium with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom to operate Intel's struggling foundry business with Trump administration approval.

  • Apple continued its slide, falling another 5% after reportedly delaying advanced Siri features until 2026, with Morgan Stanley analysts warning the setback could reduce iPhone upgrade incentives amid growing tariff concerns.

  • Goldman Sachs cut its year-end S&P 500 target to 6,200 from 6,500, citing reduced GDP growth forecasts, higher assumed tariff rates, and increased market uncertainty.

  • BNP Paribas forecasts gold will breach $3,000 per ounce in coming months amid "Trump tariff chaos," with the safe-haven asset already outperforming major stock indices year-to-date.

  • Hedge fund de-grossing over Friday and Monday marked the largest sell-off in four years according to Goldman Sachs, with more potential market volatility expected as the unwinding continues.

  • Crude oil inventories rose by 1.448 million barrels according to EIA data, less than the forecasted 2.1 million barrels, suggesting stronger demand and helping WTI prices rebound 2.3% to $67.75 while still remaining near three-year lows. 

  • The forex market sees a slight strengthening of the US dollar, gaining 0.1% against a currency basket. The Canadian dollar is the strongest performer among the G10, rising 0.5% amid ongoing trade tariff tensions.

  • In the cryptocurrency market, major assets are facing declines. Ethereum is down around 2.6%, Solana has dropped by 1%, while Bitcoin remains stable at approximately $82,770.

Share:
Back

Market News

14.03.2025
19:10

Daily summary: Wall Street rebounds at the end of the week, US30 surges 1.2%🗽Bitcoin gains 4%

U.S. indices are experiencing their first major rebound after a series of declines. Leading the recovery is the Nasdaq, up +2.3%, followed by the Russell...

 17:18

Cocoa tumbles 4% hitting 4-month lows on ICCO surplus, rising ICE inventories 📉

Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators...

 16:42

US department store giant Macy's shares deepen declines, losing 5% 📉

Shares of one of the biggest US departments stores, Macy's (M.US) lose almost 5% today, despite a rebound across the US indices. The company confirmed...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits