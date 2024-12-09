Daily Summary: Markets Pull Back Ahead of CPI, Nvidia Under Pressure

- US indices retreat from recent highs after a strong rally into year-end. The US100 leads declines, falling 0.7% amid semiconductor sector weakness. US500 drops 0.4% while US30 loses 0.2%. On the positive side, Mexican MEXComp gains 1.45% and BRAComp advances 1.06%. The VIX fear gauge holds steady around 16.03.
- European markets show mixed sentiment. FRA40 advances 0.71% to 7491.2, followed by UK100 gaining 0.54% to 8359.5. The DE40 declines 0.20% to 20367.8, while VSTOXX volatility index drops 0.67% to 14.78. Other notable movers include NED25 (+0.55% to 895.91), SPA35 (-0.42% to 12006), and ITA40 (-0.57% to 34585).
- Nvidia shares tumble 2% after China's market regulator launches antitrust probe into the company's AI chip market dominance. The investigation focuses on potential monopolistic practices, with Chinese revenues representing 15% of Nvidia's Q3 earnings.
- Apollo Global Management and Workday set to join S&P 500, replacing Qorvo and Amentum Holdings. Mondelez explores potential Hershey acquisition in deal that could create $50 billion food giant.
- European economic data disappoints as Sentix Investor Confidence falls to -17.5 vs -12.3 expected, highlighting continued weakness. Swiss consumer confidence improves to 49.4 from 47.4.
- Energy commodities surge with NATGAS leading (+3.77% to 3.197), followed by GASOLINE (+2.75% to 195.37) and OIL.WTI (+2.11% to 68.59). Precious metals also advance: SILVER (+3.07% to 31.922), PALLADIUM (+2.57% to 971.4), GOLD (+1.16% to 2662.44).s
- Dollar trades flat while Treasury yields rise 4bps to 4.19%. EUR/USD steady at 1.0571, GBP/USD gains 0.3% to 1.2776, and USD/JPY climbs 0.8% to 151.27.
- Cryptocurrencies under pressure with Bitcoin falling 2.6% to $97,525 and Ethereum dropping 3.8% to $3,841. MicroStrategy announces $2.1B additional Bitcoin purchase.
- Market focus shifts to Wednesday's CPI data, with core inflation expected at +0.3% MoM and +3.3% YoY. Markets price 85.8% probability of December Fed rate cut.
