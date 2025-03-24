Daily Summary: Markets Rebound on Targeted Tariff Optimism

-
The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 5718.7, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.9% to 19894.82, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% to 42319 as investors welcomed reports suggesting a more measured approach to upcoming tariffs.
-
However, despite a similarly bullish start to trading in Europe, the indices there erased these gains in the second part of the session and ended the session lower. DAX lost almost 0.15%, and CAC40 0.26%. The exception is the Polish WIG20, where increases reached over 1.5%.
-
Bayer shares are down around 5% early this week after the company received a Roundup verdict and was ordered to pay a $2.1 billion penalty. The company has already paid out a total of $10 billion to settle disputed claims, and more than 66,000 more cases are still pending.
-
President Trump's administration is narrowing its tariff approach to focus on approximately 15% of nations with persistent trade imbalances, dubbed the "dirty 15," which could include China, Japan, India, and Vietnam.
-
Trump announced that the United States and Ukraine are poised to sign a revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals, with the administration also exploring American ownership of Ukrainian power plants.
-
The White House plans to implement a 25% tariff on nations purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela, set to take effect April 2, which Trump has labeled "Liberation Day."
-
The US 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 4.31% as Treasuries came under pressure with around 10 potential companies looking to raise capital in the investment-grade primary market.
-
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, with the euro falling 0.2% to $1.0793, the British pound declining 0.1% to $1.2904, and the Japanese yen dropping 0.8% to 150.51 per dollar.
-
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $69.04 a barrel following Trump's Venezuela tariff announcement, while spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,009.31 an ounce.
-
Bitcoin jumped nearly 4% to $88,235 amid optimism about targeted tariffs, with cryptocurrency-exposed stocks surging – led by CleanSpark (+12.63%), MARA Holdings (+11.55%), and Coinbase (+4.97%). Strategy has boosted its Bitcoin holdings above 500,000 tokens after purchasing 6,911 Bitcoins for $584.1 million, while Japanese firm Metaplanet has appointed Eric Trump to its Strategic Board of Advisors.
