Daily summary: precious metals back in favor; dollar retreats 📌

U.S. index futures gained about 0.10% on the first day of the week. Market volatility is limited as U.S. cash markets remain closed today for the Labor Day holiday.
The slight gains in futures may be linked to the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit regarding Trump-era tariffs. The ruling, issued Friday, challenges the legality of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Such a decision could potentially mean relief for many companies and improved prospects for economic growth.
Much more is happening in the commodities market, where we are seeing strong rallies in precious metals, gold, and silver. Oil prices are also rising. On the other hand, natural gas is experiencing sharp declines, extending its downward trend.
Among the biggest losers in the G10 currencies are the Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, and U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the British pound and New Zealand dollar are performing relatively well. EURUSD is up 0.12% to 1.1701.
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains weak, though the pace of declines is slowly easing. Today, Bitcoin is attempting a rebound (+0.36% to $108,600), while other altcoins, including Ethereum, are clearly losing ground (−1.70% to $4,320).
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) begins trading today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The token, originally sold last year as a voting instrument, is now available for trading.
WLFI is a project directly linked to the U.S. presidential family, including Donald Trump.
