Daily summary: Risk assets keep sliding on US rate cut jitters (17.11.2025)

  • US indices extended losses despite some minor early trading gains
  • Yen sells off following negative GDP reading
  • Bitcoin at its lowest since April

  • Despite an early rebound, U.S. stock indexes are heading toward the close in negative territory. The Russell 2000 small-cap index (US2000: -0.8%) is posting the largest losses, remaining most exposed to the risk of higher interest rates. US100, US500, and US30 are down around 0.5%.

  • Technology stocks were the biggest losers on Wall Street today, weighed down by valuation concerns in AI-related sectors and rising tension ahead of Nvidia’s earnings (NVDA.US: -1.7%). Among the “Mag 7,” only Alphabet (GOOG.US: +3.5%) and Tesla (TSLA.US: +2%) traded higher. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed $4.9 billion in Alphabet shares (17.85 million shares as of September 30), making it the tenth-largest holding in its portfolio.

  • In Europe, declines dominated as well. DE40 is set to close at a two-month low (-1.24% to 23,600), with FRA40 (-0.5%), SPA35 (-1.15%), ITA40 (-0.5%), and FTSE 100 (-0.25%) also in the red.

  • Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) announced a price cut for its obesity drugs Wegovy/Ozempic in the U.S. to $349 per month to compete for market share. Shares gained 0.5%.

  • On forex markets, the U.S. dollar index is rising on concerns over a potential December rate cut in the U.S. (USDIDX: +0.2%). Emerging-market currencies lost the most against the dollar (e.g., USDISL: +0.8%, USDBRL, USDPLN: +0.5%). The Japanese yen remains the weakest, extending losses after a negative GDP report (USDJPY: +0.4%). EURUSD fell 0.25%, dipping just below 1.16 (currently 1.159).

  • Soybean futures rebounded 2.75%, climbing above key resistance amid hopes of renewed Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and USDA reports indicating smaller crops.

  • Cryptocurrencies continued to sell off. Bitcoin lost 1.4% to $92,920, reaching its lowest level since April, while Ethereum fell 1.5% to $3,050.

  • Gold declined for a third consecutive day (-0.4% to $4,066), while silver gained 0.2% to $50.80.

19 November 2025, 7:07 PM

