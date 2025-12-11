Daily summary: SILVER at a new ATH, EURUSD at its highest since October

- American stocks managed to recoup much of their losses resulting from the weakness of technology companies in the face of a significant sell-off of Oracle shares. The S&P 500 is now slightly up, while the Nasdaq is down 0.6% and the Russell 2000 is up 1.1%.
- As a reminder, the market focused on cautious revenue growth, aggressive investments in AI, and the question of whether Oracle had overplayed its hand with leverage. This caused the company's shares to fall 9% today, and at one point during the day they were down as much as 15%.
- Shortly after today's session, companies such as Broadcom, Costco and Lululemon Athletica will present their quarterly results.
- Walt Disney Co. (DIS.US) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with OpenAI, investing $1 billion in the AI start-up and becoming the first major licensing partner for the Sora platform. The three-year agreement includes the provision of over 200 animated characters from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars libraries for video content generation.
- Eli Lilly (LLY.US) has published the results of phase III trials of its experimental new-generation drug, retatrutide, which showed an impressive average weight reduction of 23% (and in the highest dose group even close to 29%) in patients over 68 weeks.
- Natural gas (NATGAS) prices are undergoing a dynamic correction (-9%), moving away from last week's highs of $5.5/MMBTU and testing key support around $4.2. Importantly, bearish sentiment persisted even despite the publication of a bullish EIA report.
- Applications for jobless claims in the US rose significantly compared to previous readings. After the "blackout" of data during the government shutdown, there was a temporary decline in claims. Claims rose by as much as 44,000, the largest single increase since 2020. The reading itself showed the highest value since September.
- The Swiss franc and the euro dominate the Forex market today. On the other hand, sharp declines are visible in the Australian dollar and the US dollar. The EURUSD pair is hitting its highest levels since early October.
- Precious metals are performing very well today, with SILVER prices hitting new historic highs, rising by nearly 4%. At the same time, GOLD is gaining 1.3%.
- Cryptocurrencies are experiencing declines. Bitcoin currently costs 90,680.
