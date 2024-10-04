Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary - Stellar US Job Market Data

6:39 PM 4 October 2024
  • US indices are experiencing significant upward pressure today, offsetting a portion of the losses from the beginning of the week. The US500 is now only about 0.6% away from its all-time high.
  • The US500 is up 0.7% today, the US100 is up 1.0%, and the US2000 is up over 1.5%.
  • Tech giants like Amazon and Tesla have seen particularly strong gains. It's worth noting that the earnings season on Wall Street kicks off next week, with expectations pointing to solid results.
  • The European Union has decided to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The tariff rates vary by manufacturer and range from 7.8% to 35.3%. Tesla which is still one of the most popular EVs in China has the lowest tariffs of 7.8%.
  • Airline stocks have surged today following news of Spirit Airlines' potential insolvency. On October 21, the company's debt refinancing deadline falls, and if no agreement is reached with creditors, it may have to resort to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Spirit Airlines' stock has plummeted by nearly 27% today. JetBlue, the main competitor of the Spirit Airlines is up more than 15%.
  • Strong US job market data has also helped European indices close in the green. The DAX gained 0.6% today, the CAC40 rose 0.85%, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4%, and the Italian FTSE MIB saw a 1.3% increase.
  • Following rumors of a potential takeover by Tencent and the Guillemot family, Ubisoft surged over 33% today. The company has thus recovered almost half of its September losses.
  • US job market data came in significantly above expectations. Non-farm payrolls hit 254,000, compared to expectations of 150,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, while wage growth accelerated to 4.0%.
  • In response to this data, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points at its November meeting has dropped below 10%, down from a previous estimate of 33%.
  • Reacting to lower expectations for interest rate cuts, bond yields have jumped. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has risen to 3.97% (the highest since early August this year), while 10-year German bond yields have increased to 2.2% (+6.6 basis points).
  • Beyond the strong gains on Wall Street, we're seeing a strengthening US dollar. The EURUSD pair has fallen below 1.10, reaching its lowest level since mid-August.
  • Gold is likely to post its first weekly decline in four weeks, despite heightened risks related to the situation in the Middle East.
  • The world is bracing for a potential Israeli attack on oil infrastructure in Iran. Although Iran exports only 1.5% of global supply, it controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which over 20% of global oil supply, primarily from Saudi Arabia, passes daily. Brent oil  is up over 2% and is approaching the $80 per barrel level. Oil is up 10% this week
  • Asian indices have returned to growth. The Shanghai Composite gained nearly 3%, while the Nikkei 225 rose 2.5%. Next week, China returns to the market after the Golden Week holiday.
  • Bitcoin is rebounding and gaining over 2% today, surpassing the $62,000 level, despite the significant strengthening of the US dollar.

 

Share:
Back

Market News

04.10.2024
17:40

Spirit Airlines slump pushes airline stocks up 🛬

Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) lost more than 25% today after reports of the company's potential inability to pay its debt. Thus, the company's stock...

 17:13

Tesla is up 2% as EU imposes new tariffs on cars from China

Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed...

 16:28

Could a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices above $100?

The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator