6:45 PM · 5 January 2026

Daily summary: Stocks Climb Despite Geopolitical Chaos, Dollar Retreats (05.01.2026)

  • Wall Street indices started the week with strong gains as optimism in AI-related sectors overshadowed geopolitical risk concerns following the U.S. attack on Venezuela. The US30 is leading gains (around +1.6%), followed by the US2000 (+1.55%), US100 (+1%) and US500 (+0.75%).

  • Today’s advance in the DJIA is driven mainly by a rally in bank stocks ahead of next week’s earnings (JPM.US +3.3%, GS.US +4.4%). The oil sector is also among the top performers, led by Chevron (CVX.US +5.6%).

  • Nicolás Maduro appeared before a Manhattan court, where he rejected charges including narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking and possession of a machine gun. At a special United Nations session, countries including China condemned U.S. actions, accusing Washington of violating Venezuela’s sovereignty, security and rights, and criticizing its “world policeman” stance.

  • The U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 47.9 in December from 48.2 in November (forecast: 48.3). Production increased, while employment, new orders and imports continued to contract. Computers and electronics was the only sector in expansion.

  • European markets confidently extended last week’s gains, with the Stoxx 600 surpassing the symbolic 600-point level for the first time. The strongest gains were seen in the Netherlands (NED25 +1.35%) and Germany (DE40 +1.1%). The UK100 rose 0.17%, Switzerland (SUI20) traded flat due to weakness in defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, while France (FRA40 -0.1%) and Poland (W20: -0.8%) posted declines.

  • The U.S. dollar index is down 0.13% despite early gains, signaling an uneven impact of Venezuela–U.S. tensions on safe-haven demand. Sterling leads FX gains (GBPUSD +0.6%, EURGBP -0.45%), with the Australian and New Zealand dollars also strong (AUDUSD +0.4%, NZDUSD +0.5%). EURUSD is flat near 1.172.

  • Precious metals have resumed their rally despite the lack of a clear return in risk aversion. Platinum leads gains (+6.5%), gold rises 2.6% to USD 4,443 per ounce, and silver advances 5.5% to USD 76.62 per ounce.

  • Oil rebounded from a two-week low and moved into positive territory (Brent +1.75%, WTI +1.9%). Natural gas fell 4.1% on renewed warmer January weather forecasts and rising supply.

  • Cryptocurrencies are also trading higher. Bitcoin gains 3.15% to USD 94,131, while Ethereum rises 2.1% to USD 3,205.

8 January 2026, 3:02 PM

