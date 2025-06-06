Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

6:52 PM 6 June 2025

  • U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap Russell 2000 index (+1.3%), followed by the Nasdaq (+1.1%), S&P 500 (+0.8%), and DJIA (+0.75%).

  • In May, the U.S. added 139,000 new jobs, according to the NFP report (forecast: 125k; previous: 147k). The unemployment rate held at 4.2%, and wages surprisingly rose compared to May 2024 (+3.9% y/y; forecast: 3.7%, previous: 3.8%).

  • Tesla shares are rebounding by about 5.3% after tensions between Elon Musk and Donald Trump cooled down. The stock had plunged nearly 19% by the end of yesterday’s session.

  • European markets mostly posted gains. The French CAC40 rose (+0.19%), as did the British FTSE 100 (+0.31%), Italian FTSE MIB (+0.55%), Spanish IBX35 (+0.31%), and Swiss SMI (+0.39%). The German DAX saw a slight pullback (-0.08%).

  • The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is the weakest market in Europe today, mainly due to a sell-off in the financial sector (WIG20: -1.26%; WIG-Banks: -1.78%).

  • Eurozone GDP growth reached 0.6% q/q in Q1 2025 (forecast: 0.3%, previous: 0.2%), while retail sales slowed compared to the previous month (0.1% m/m vs. 0.4% previously).

  • On the forex market, the dollar is seeing relief, rebounding against all G10 currencies today. The Japanese yen is losing the most (USDJPY: +0.95%), while the Canadian dollar shows resilience (USDCAD: +0.16%), also supported by a strong employment report. EURUSD has fallen back below 1.14, dropping 0.45% to 1.139.

  • The inflow of capital into risk assets has triggered a sell-off in the gold market, which is down 0.90% to $3,320 per ounce. Silver, on the other hand, extends gains by 1% to $36 per ounce.

  • Cryptocurrencies are also benefiting from the upbeat sentiment in equities and are posting gains. Bitcoin rebounds 3% to $104,500, Ethereum gains 3.10% to $2,490, and other projects are recording similar average results.

  • Next week, the Senate is expected to hold a final vote on the stablecoin bill. According to the latest reports, Republicans have successfully implemented amendments required by Democrats. As a result, there is a strong likelihood that the bill will pass in the Senate with bipartisan support.

Share:
Back

Market News

06.06.2025
15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 14:14

Lululemon stock collapse

Lululemon shares dropped as much as 22% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the full year, despite posting...

 13:42

BREAKING: USDCAD mixed after strong Canadian labour market data

Canadian Employment Change in May: 8.8k (Forecast -10k, Previous 7.4k) Canadian Average Hourly Earnings YoY: 3.5% (Forecast 3.2%, Previous 3.50%) Canadian...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits