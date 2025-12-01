Daily summary: The beginning of December marked by a crash on the crypto market

The first session of the week and of December on international financial markets was marked by declines in the valuations of most instruments.

In Europe, declines prevailed on the German DAX, among others, which lost 1% on the cash market. Peace talks on Ukraine are dragging down key industry representatives in the region.

The Polish economy maintained solid growth in the third quarter of 2025. Gross Domestic Product increased by 3.8% year-on-year and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, exceeding earlier estimates by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) and market consensus. Growth was driven primarily by investments, which increased by 7.1% year-on-year, mainly in the public and local government sectors, and public spending, which increased by 7.4% year-on-year. Household consumption grew at a rate of 3.5% y/y, indicating a stable growth structure without excessive inflationary pressure. Domestic demand increased by 3.7% y/y, exports by 6.1% y/y and imports by 5.9% y/y. Warsaw indices gained slightly on the wave of positive economic news.

On Wall Street, sentiment improved somewhat in the second half of the day, despite a negative start to the session. However, this does not change the fact that the major indices are losing ground on an intraday basis. The Nasdaq is currently down 0.1% and the S&P 500 is down 0.07%.

In November, the US industrial sector continued to contract. The ISM index for industry stood at 48.2 points, while the forecast was 49.0. The new orders index fell to 47.4, and industrial employment fell to 44.0, indicating weaker demand and job cuts in the sector. The services sector, on the other hand, is growing, as the ISM for services stood at 58.5 points, above forecasts.

On the Forex market, the Japanese yen is performing best during today's session in response to the latest comments by the Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), who for the first time in months clearly suggested the possibility of an interest rate hike at the BOJ's December meeting.

On the commodities market, SILVER stands out in particular, gaining 3.5% and reaching new highs. Gold is also performing very well. GOLD contract prices are up 0.6%.

However, the most pessimistic area of the market at present is cryptocurrencies and companies based on this branch of the economy. Bitcoin is down 6.6% today, and Strategy Inc shares lost as much as 12% on the wave of comments by the company's CEO about the technical possibility of selling Bitcoin in a crisis situation, which, according to investors, is somewhat at odds with Michael Saylor's previous euphoric stance.