Daily summary: The market looks for direction, oil and metals under pressure

- The first opening of the week on Wall Street failed to indicate the market’s next direction. By the end of the session, most major indices were hovering around their opening levels.
- In the U.S., the NY Empire State manufacturing index was released and came in better than expected, falling to 7.1. The CB published its employment trends index, which rose to 105.06. The weekly employment change according to ADP showed 10.3 thousand new jobs.
- According to Bloomberg, Apple is accelerating work on “wearable devices” with integrated AI solutions. The stock is up 3% on the news.
- Anthropic has released a new version of its Sonnet model — 4.6.
- Palo Alto will report its results after the close in the U.S. The market expects EPS to rise above $9.3 and revenue to exceed $2.5 billion.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said at Tuesday’s conference that the central bank could implement a “series” of further rate cuts in 2026 if inflation stays closer to 2%.
- Europe records a session dominated by moderate gains. The leader is the DAX, up 0.8%. Close behind are Spain’s IBEX35, the UK’s FTSE 100, and Switzerland’s SMI, with gains limited to around 0.7%. The CAC40 limits gains to 0.4%. Declines are mainly visible in Poland’s WIG20, exceeding 1.2%.
- The UK records another rise in unemployment, reaching 5.2%. Germany’s CPI, in line with expectations, stands at 2.1%.
- In the FX market, the British pound is the main loser today. Rising unemployment increases pressure for rate cuts; the pound is down over 0.5% versus the euro and the dollar, and as much as 0.6% versus the Japanese yen. The New Zealand and Australian dollars are also posting moderate strengthening against a basket of currencies.
- Despite a lack of commitments or concrete details, the market sees a possibility of a deal between the U.S. and Iran. Oil and gold are down just under 2% today. Gold ends the session slightly below $4,900, and WTI crude falls to $62. Silver is weaker, with losses reaching 3.6% and a price around $73.
- Agricultural commodities are also under pressure from oversupply. Coffee and cocoa fall more than 4%, and wheat declines by 2%. Among industrial metals, copper and nickel are cheaper, with declines of around 1.5%.
- A mixed day for cryptocurrencies, though the advantage remains with sellers. Bitcoin is down just under 1% and stays below $68 thousand. Ethereum performs better, up about 0.5% and moving back toward the $2,000 level.
