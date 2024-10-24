Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary: US Tech Leads Gains, Palladium Soars Amid Potential Sanctions, Tesla Skyrockets

6:55 PM 24 October 2024
  • US markets showing resilience with the tech-heavy US100 (Nasdaq) leading gains at +0.47%, while smaller indices like US2000 and US500 remain modestly positive despite last week's decline
  • Broad-based strength across major European indices with Dutch NED25 leading the charge (+0.68%), while German DE40 and pan-European EU50 follow with gains of 0.49% and 0.39% respectively
  • Mixed performance across Asian markets with Japan's JP225 rising 0.39% while Chinese indices face pressure, as evidenced by CH50cash falling 0.80% and mainland CHN.cash dropping 0.72%.
  • ECB representatives underline “no rush approach” in their monetary policy route, appeasing the rate cut expectations which has been growing steadily after more dovish statements from Christine Lagarde. According to ECB’s Makhlouf, the bank would need to see powerful data to undertake big rate cuts. ECB’s Lane on the other hand sees growth in the eurozone as promising.
  • Flash PMI UK Composite for October came in 51.7 vs 52.5 exp. and 52.6 previously
  • US jobless claims came in 227k vs 242k exp. and 241k previously, revised to 242k
  • US business activity maintained robust growth, with the S&P Global Flash Composite PMI rising to 54.3 from September's 54.0, indicating continued expansion in overall private sector output. The data exceeded market expectations of 53.8, marking sustained growth in business activity.
  • US new home sales were slightly higher than expected: 0.738M vs forecast 0.72M.
  • Palladium prices are up more than 9.5% today, after the US asked G-7 allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium. The price of the metal is supported also by safe haven demand and a great year for precious metals; especially gold and silver. Russian company Nornickel represents almost 40% of global palladium production, so any sanctions may be really disruptive, potentially lifting prices.
  • Shares of semiconductor manufacturing services and equipment company Lam Research (LAM.US) and UPS (UPS.US), the largest U.S. logistics company, are gaining nearly 6% today. 
  • Tesla's Q3 results exceeded Wall Street expectations in several crucial areas. This has led to a gain of more than 20% today.
  • Natural gas inventories rose by 80 billion cubic feet last week, above the expected 65 billion and higher than the previous 76 billion cubic feet. Natgas is currently 1.2% higher.
  • USD experiences a strong retracement after robust PMI and housing market data further cooling interest rate cut expectations. USDJPY ticks 0.7% lower, Euro gains 0.35% against dollar, GBPUSD jumps even higher (+0.45%) 
  • The cryptocurrency market sees steady gains. Bitcoin recovers its entire loss from yesterday as it adds 1.9%, Ethereum trades 0.54% higher, Dogecoin rises by 1.58% and Solana gains 2.6%.
  • Aside from a railing palladium, other precious metals gain more modestly. Gold adds 0.8%, recovering most of yesterday’s losses. Platinum is up by 0.5%. Silver traded flat throughout the entire session, retracting 0.1%.
Share:
Back

Market News

25.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: US indices reduce initial gains; dollar resumes upward trend 🔔

Market sentiment during the European session was mixed. The DAX gained 0.2% despite weak results from Mercedes-Benz. The German Ifo Business Climate...

 18:32

Three markets to watch next week (28.10.2024)

The coming week will be very intense in terms of macroeconomic releases. Investors will receive data on the U.S. labor market and PCE inflation. Following...

 17:40

Deckers Outdoor gains 11.50% driven by 20% sales growth 📌

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.US) initially surged by even 13% (now +11.30%) after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 earnings, with net sales rising 20%...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator