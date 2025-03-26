Daily summary: US tech sell-off drags down Wall Street. VIX surges 6% as fear rise

The US500 fell 1.22% to extend its worst quarterly slide since 2023, the US100 dropped 2%, and the US30 with losses of 0.4%. The session brings a major test for US stock market rebound momentum

, according to the White House press secretary, sending Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis shares sharply lower ahead of the announcement.

US Durable Goods Orders (February) came in above expectations, which helped investors to believe in the resilience of the economy. On the other hand, the stronger than expected reading may signal that Fed will hold interest rates unchanged for longer. USDIDX gains 0.35% today, while EURUSD drops 0.3% to 1.0755.