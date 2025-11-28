Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.

The U.S. stock market session was marked by positive sentiment and ended in the green. The S&P 500 rose by over 0.5%, the Nasdaq 100 gained nearly 0.8%, and the Dow Jones finished the day up 0.6%.

. Markets are pricing in more than an 80 percent probability that the December meeting will result in a 25-basis-point rate reduction.

Gains on Wall Street are largely supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December

Intel saw its shares rise by almost 10% following reports that it could potentially produce less advanced chips for Apple in the future.