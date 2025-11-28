Read more
6:53 PM · 28 November 2025

Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.

  • The U.S. stock market session was marked by positive sentiment and ended in the green. The S&P 500 rose by over 0.5%, the Nasdaq 100 gained nearly 0.8%, and the Dow Jones finished the day up 0.6%. Today’s session on Wall Street ended earlier than usual.
  • Gains on Wall Street are largely supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Markets are pricing in more than an 80 percent probability that the December meeting will result in a 25-basis-point rate reduction.
  • Intel saw its shares rise by almost 10% following reports that it could potentially produce less advanced chips for Apple in the future. Although the collaboration is still at a very early stage, the market is reacting positively to the prospect of Apple diversifying its supply chain and potentially shifting part of its production to the U.S.
  • European stock markets maintain weekly gains and remain stable, closing today’s session slightly higher: the FTSE 100 increased by 0.27%, the CAC 40 by 0.29%, the AEX by 0.38%, the DAX by 0.25%, the IBEX 35 by 0.06%, the SMI by 0.09%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.35%.
  • In France, consumer spending rose by 0.4%, while the preliminary inflation indicator fell to 0.9% year-on-year, showing that despite moderate inflation, domestic demand remains strong and the economy maintains stable GDP growth.
  • Germany’s inflation data were mixed. The annual CPI inflation came in at 2.3%, slightly below forecasts, while the monthly rate fell by 0.2%. The harmonized HICP inflation rose to 2.6% year-on-year, exceeding expectations, with a monthly decline of 0.5%.
  • Canada’s GDP grew by 2.6% in the third quarter, significantly above the 0.5% forecast, and the strong result gave a boost to the Canadian dollar.
  • Today, CME reported technical issues that caused a trading halt across all markets it operates. The disruption was due to a cooling system problem at the operator’s data center.
  • In the precious metals market, silver reached historic levels, surpassing $56 per ounce. Gold also rose, breaking above $4,200 per ounce.
  • In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is down 0.5%, trading below $91,000, while Ethereum is up nearly 1%, priced above $3,000.
  • In the commodities market, WTI crude oil futures rose by 0.3%, Brent crude oil futures increased by 0.3%, and natural gas (NATGAS) futures gained 3.5%.
28 November 2025, 6:18 PM

Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
28 November 2025, 5:06 PM

Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple
28 November 2025, 3:19 PM

US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green
28 November 2025, 2:33 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

