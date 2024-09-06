Read more
XTB Online Trading

DE40: DAX in zone of key support ahead of NFP 💡

9:46 AM 6 September 2024
  • German DAX drops 0.55% to end the week
  • Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation for Symrise shares
  • Regulation of the European Union's aviation safety agency puts Airbus and Rolls-Royce shares under pressure

General market situation:

Friday's session on European stock markets brings a pullback on most stock indexes. Germany's DAX is currently one of the worst-performing indexes, trading down nearly 0.5%. At the same time, France's CAC40 is down 0.22%. The DAX is currently testing a key support point, set by the 50-day EMA. Investor attention today turns to GDP data from the Eurozone and reports from the US and Canadian labor markets. 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Volatility currently observed in the broad European market. Source: xStation 

The German benchmark DE40 is trading nearly 0.55% lower during Friday's session and is currently testing a key support level set by the 50-day EMA (blue curve on the chart). A dynamic breakthrough of these zones could theoretically open the way for further declines towards the 100-day EMA. The key resistance point, on the other hand, remains the local peak in the 19,000-point zone. Source: xStation

News:

Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on shares of Symrise (SY1.DE) to a “neutral” rating with a target price of €127. Previously, the bank's analyst recommended selling this company. The company's shares are gaining 1% today. 

The hostile takeover of rival Banco Sabadell (SAB.ES) by BBVA (BBVA.ES) has been approved by the European Central Bank. This is the last key regulatory hurdle that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA had to clear before Sabadell shareholders can vote on the deal.

Bank of America applauded the progress made in the wake of glyphosate lawsuits in the U.S. and raised its rating on Bayer (BAYN.DE) shares to “neutral.” Target price set at 31 euros. 

The European Union's aviation safety agency will require one-time inspections of Airbus SE A350 engines after a mid-flight fire at Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. forced the airline to temporarily ground some planes. 

Airbus (AIR.DE) and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RR.UK), which makes the Trent XWB engines that power the A350, previously said they were cooperating withEASA. The shares of these companies are currently losing more than 1%.  

Other news coming out of individual companies in the DAX index. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...

 13:28

OIL with muted reaction to Libya announcement of oil fields reopening

Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator