DE40: Europe Edges Lower Amid G7 Tensions

The sentiment in Europe is gloomy, as investors weigh the dim prospects of a Middle East ceasefire and rising tensions among G7 leaders. The indices are trading in the red in all four corners of the continent (DAX: -0.87%, CAC40: -0,9%, FTSE 100: -0,36%, FTSE MIB: -1,26%).

At the G7 summit, tensions escalated as former U.S. President Trump criticized French President Macron over ceasefire talks in the Israel-Iran conflict, calling him a “publicity seeker” after Macron suggested the U.S. was pushing for a cease-fire. Trump’s early departure and conflicting views highlight growing rifts between the two leaders, with Macron advocating diplomacy while Trump faces pressure to support military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities. These disagreements deepen existing strains over issues like Ukraine and Russia, exposing cracks in the transatlantic alliance.

DAX-listed companies today. Source: xStation5

Among Eurostoxx 600 sectors, only Energy defies the bearish trend. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

DE40 (D1)

The DAX index futures have been declining since reaching their all-time high of 24,499.7. However, it's important to note that the bears have yet to break through a key support level, which also aligns with levels indicated by Fibonacci retracements. As shown on the chart, the price has tested the 23,339.6 level twice but failed to break below it. This week could bring significant volatility to the index due to upcoming economic data from the U.S.

Source: xStation5

Company news: