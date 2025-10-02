Read more
11:17 AM · 2 October 2025

DE40: Europe on the raise

DE40
Indices
-
-

Today's session in Europe is unfolding in exceptionally good spirits. Investors on practically all major exchanges are seeing green boards, and indices are recording clear gains.The largest increases are seen on the DAX and AEX, with rises above 0.6%. The FTSE 100 and ATX20 are performing weaker, with declines around 0.15%.

Buyers are not deterred by either geopolitical tensions or the prolonged "government shutdown" in the United States. On the contrary, some investors interpret the fiscal troubles in the USA as a factor increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate interest rate cuts. This further fuels the appetite for risk in Europe and Asia.

Source: Bloomberg Finance Lp
The German Index is experiencing unusual gains today. The industrial and IT sectors are rising the most, while utility companies are slightly down.


Macroeconomic Data


In the background of today's trading, macroeconomic data plays an important role. Due to the shutdown in the USA, the report on new unemployment benefit claims and durable goods orders data will not be published.

  • Data publications from Europe are proceeding without disruptions. Eurostat data showed an increase in the unemployment rate in the eurozone from 6.2% to 6.3%.
  • At 1:00 PM, the market is also awaiting the Challenger report on planned layoffs and employment in the USA, which may be a factor for additional volatility in the markets.

DE40 (D1)

 

Source: xStation5
The chart shows that buyers have forcefully broken through the resistance zone at FIBO 23.6 and are currently halted at the last support zone separating the price from the ATH. Breaking the resistance around 24530 may result in testing the vicinity of the ATH, while bouncing off the resistance will most likely mean a return to consolidation between 24500 and 23500.


Company News:


Siemens (SIE.DE) — The German giant is up over 2% following the announcement of a "spin-off" of its subsidiary (Siemens Healthineers).
Rational (RAA.DE) — The company is up 3% after receiving a positive recommendation from an investment bank, with a new target price of 1035 euros.
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) — The Danish pharmaceutical giant is up over 2% after an investment bank raised its recommendation for the company's shares.

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 6:40 PM

Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
3 October 2025, 6:29 PM

BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
3 October 2025, 5:54 PM

Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits