DE40: European Stocks Slide On Tariff Anxiety (04.07.2025)

European markets record sharp declines, as investors’ anxiety grows ahead of the looming tariff negotiation deadline. Donald Trump’s pledge to send letters warning that trade partners “will have to pay to do business in the US” has reignited fears in key sectors (automotive, mining, steel and aluminium). Most of the bluechip indices trade mid-session in the red (DAX: -0.7%; CAC40: -1%; FTSE 100: -0.2%; FTSE MIB: -0.9%; IBX35: -1.75%; SMI: -0.6%).

Within the Euro Stoxx 600, the IT sector is the biggest drag, with heavyweights like ASML Holding (-2.6%), SAP (-1%), and STMicroelectronics (-1.3%) pulling the index lower. Pharmaceuticals are the only sector in the green, thanks largely to a strong performance by Novo Nordisk (+1.3%).

Volatility in Euro Stoxx 600 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

DE40 (H1)

DAX futures slipped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level (H1) at the start of the European session and have remained below eversince. With trade tensions escalating ahead of the July 9 negotiations deadline, a strong rebound appears unlikely. Key levels to watch are 23,900 as resistance and 23,775 as support. The flat trend in both EMAs underscores the current lack of momentum and overall market stagnation in Europe.

Source: xStation5

Company news: