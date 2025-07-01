Read more

Dollar Rises After Senate Passes Big Beautiful Deal 💵

5:15 PM 1 July 2025

USDIDX is approaching 100-period EMA (dark purple) on M30 interval after the US Senate narrowly passed Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” following an all-night session, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote in a 51-50 outcome. 

Despite opposition from three Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting against the legislation, the bill marks a major GOP victory ahead of the 2026 midterms. It extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, introduces scaled-back versions of his campaign promises like eliminating taxes on tips, overhauls social safety-net programs, increases border and military funding, and raises the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

 

Source: xStation5

