E-Coli bacteria in McDonald's restaurants; shares slides nearly 6% 📉

Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of e Coli bacteria in McDonald's (MCD.US) restaurants. Most likely, these bacteria were present in McRoyal sandwiches (McDonald's Quarter Pounder). The company itself claims that the likely culprit was sliced ​​onions.

At the moment, official data indicates 49 cases of illness, one of which was fatal, and 10 people were hospitalized. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Official statement issued by the CDC. Source: X via Bloomberg Financial LP

Shares of the restaurant chain fell more than 10% in trading after the close of Wall Street before cutting losses. If the current 5.8% decline continues, McDonald's shares could record their biggest daily decline since March 2020.

McDonald's said it is taking rapid action to control the epidemic. The company has removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the affected areas (Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming, as well as parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma) and ordered all local restaurants to remove the onion strips it identified as a likely culprit from their supply chains.

The stock is currently down nearly 6% ahead of the U.S. open, taking the stock down sharply from recent all-time highs. Source: xStation