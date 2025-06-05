ECB Governing Council Press Conference - 5 June 2025 (LIVE)

Live coverage will provide the most important comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding interest rate decisions.
Key comments:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Traders no longer fully price another ECB rate cut this year.
- Lagarde reiterates ECB getting to end of cycle with today's cut
Other comments:
- Survey data points to weaker near-term prospects
- Higher tariffs and stronger Euro to make exports harder
- Strong labor market, rising incomes to help economy
- Defence and infrastructure investment to bolster growth
- It is urgent to make Euro Area more competitive, productive
- Most core inflation figures suggest inflation will stabilize at target
- Labour costs are gradually moderating
- Wage tracker points to further easing in 2025
- Most longer-term inflation expectations around 2%
- Risks to growth tilted to the downside
- The outlook for inflation is more uncertain than usual
- Fragmentation of global supply chains could raise inflation
- A boost in defence and infrastructure would raise inflation over medium term
- We are in a good position to navigate uncertain conditions coming up
- The decision was almost unanimous, there was one dissenter
- Everything points to inflation settling at 2%
- I wouldn't exclude further upward revisions to growth
- We are in a good place after 25 bps rate cut today
- We just nearly concluded the policy cycle
- We are in a good position based on the current rate path
- I am not confirming a pause
The decision to change interest rates and the ECB conference maintain the upward trend in EURUSD quotes, indicating a strengthening of the euro. This is due to the fact that the central bank's decision was in line with expectations, and President Lagarde's statements did not indicate a change in the ECB's attitude to a possible strengthening of the central bank's dovish stance.
Source: ECB via YouTube