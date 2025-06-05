Read more
ECB Governing Council Press Conference - 5 June 2025 (LIVE)

1:56 PM 5 June 2025

Live coverage will provide the most important comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding interest rate decisions. 

Key comments:

  • Traders no longer fully price another ECB rate cut this year.
  • Lagarde reiterates ECB getting to end of cycle with today's cut

Other comments:

  • Survey data points to weaker near-term prospects
  • Higher tariffs and stronger Euro to make exports harder
  • Strong labor market, rising incomes to help economy
  • Defence and infrastructure investment to bolster growth
  • It is urgent to make Euro Area more competitive, productive
  • Most core inflation figures suggest inflation will stabilize at target
  • Labour costs are gradually moderating
  • Wage tracker points to further easing in 2025
  • Most longer-term inflation expectations around 2%
  • Risks to growth tilted to the downside
  • The outlook for inflation is more uncertain than usual
  • Fragmentation of global supply chains could raise inflation
  • A boost in defence and infrastructure would raise inflation over medium term
  • We are in a good position to navigate uncertain conditions coming up
  • The decision was almost unanimous, there was one dissenter
  • Everything points to inflation settling at 2%
  • I wouldn't exclude further upward revisions to growth
  • We are in a good place after 25 bps rate cut today
  • We just nearly concluded the policy cycle
  • We are in a good position based on the current rate path
  • I am not confirming a pause

The decision to change interest rates and the ECB conference maintain the upward trend in EURUSD quotes, indicating a strengthening of the euro. This is due to the fact that the central bank's decision was in line with expectations, and President Lagarde's statements did not indicate a change in the ECB's attitude to a possible strengthening of the central bank's dovish stance.

 

Source: ECB via YouTube

