Echostar gains 12% near 13-month highs after Liberty Latin America deal

US-based communication and satellite company EchoStar (ECHO.US) received a much-needed cash infusion after completing a deal to sell spectrum with almost 85,000 prepaid customers in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America in valued at $225 million deal (annual installments). The first $95 million were paid yesterday, after the announcement. Liberty Latin America will fund the deal by liquidity sources including cash and credit facilities.

The company bought more than 100MHz of Echostar spectrum, along with the opportunity “to drive fixed-mobile convergence penetration from current levels of around 25 percent”. As for now, Echostar stays on a very high debt-pile, needing to pay off $2 billion in debt maturity by 24 November.

Wireless and Broadband company sectors are dragging the business down, while the company is in the search to monetize other business segments, as well as licenses worth appx. $20 billion. The stock is up more than 30% this year, as investors see rising chances for the company profitability - if it will not go bankrupt.

Echostar (SATS.US), W1 interval

Echostar gains almost 12% today, rising above SMA200 on a weekly interval time frame, potentially reversing the downward trend.

Source: xStation5