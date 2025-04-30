Read more
Economic calendar: a busy macro day with US PCE, ADP, and GDP ahead 📄🔎

7:42 AM 30 April 2025

Today, we will receive several interesting macroeconomic reports from the U.S. These include the PCE inflation report, the preliminary U.S. GDP report for the first quarter of 2025, and the ADP report — the first labor market report for April. On Friday, we’ll get the next one, the NFP.

The most important report will likely be the GDP report. Forecasts expect a decline in annualized economic growth in the first quarter to +0.3% compared to 2.3% in the last quarter of 2024, along with an increase in the deflator to 3.1% q/q (previously 2.3% q/q).

Next in importance is the PCE report — the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. The report will cover data for March and is expected to show a further decline in price pressure to 2.2% y/y and 2.6% y/y for the headline and core measures, respectively.

After the session closes, we’ll also get quarterly earnings reports from Microsoft, Robinhood, and Meta.

Detailed daily calendar:

08:55 AM BST, Germany - Employment Data for April:

  • German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.967M;
  • German Unemployment: previous 2.922M;
  • German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%;
  • German Unemployment Change: forecast 16K; previous 26K;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April:

  • Saxony CPI: previous 2.5% YoY;
  • North Rhine Westphalia CPI: previous 1.9% YoY;
  • North Rhine Westphalia CPI: previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Hesse CPI: previous 0.4% MoM;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP data:

  • German GDP (Q1): forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous -0.2% QoQ;
  • German GDP (Q1): forecast -0.2% YoY; previous -0.2% YoY;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April:

  • Brandenburg CPI: previous 0.4% MoM;
  • Brandenburg CPI: previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Bavaria CPI: previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Bavaria CPI: previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Baden Wuerttemberg CPI: previous 2.2% YoY;
  • Baden Wuerttemberg CPI: previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Saxony CPI: previous 0.6% MoM;
  • Hesse CPI: previous 2.4% YoY;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.2% QoQ;
  • GDP (Q1): forecast 1.0% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April:

  • German CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • German CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
  • German HICP: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • German HICP: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April:

  • ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: forecast 114K; previous 155K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ;
  • GDP Sales (Q1): previous 3.3%;
  • GDP Price Index (Q1): forecast 3.1% QoQ; previous 2.3% QoQ;
  • Real Consumer Spending (Q1): previous 4.0%;
  • PCE Prices (Q1): previous 2.4%;

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April:

  • Chicago PMI: forecast 45.9; previous 47.6;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for March:

  • PCE price index: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • PCE Price index: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
  • Core PCE Price Index: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
  • Core PCE Price Index: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
  • Personal Spending: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
  • Personal Income: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;
  • Real Personal Consumption: previous 0.1% MoM;
