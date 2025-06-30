Read more

Economic calendar: A calm start to the important week 📃

8:05 AM 30 June 2025

Markets are starting the new week with gains in U.S. futures and a moderately calm session across the European continent. Investors are awaiting trade agreements and proposed tax cuts in the U.S.

No major data releases are scheduled for today. The only report of note is Germany’s CPI, along with speeches from FOMC members Bostic and Goolsbee.

Later this week, important U.S. labor market data will be released. The ADP report is due on Wednesday, followed by the NFP report on Thursday. Normally published on Fridays, the NFP has been moved forward due to U.S. Independence Day, during which markets will be closed.

Detailed daily calendar:

09:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for June:

  • German HICP: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • German HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;
  • German CPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • German CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for June:

  • Chicago PMI: forecast 42.7; previous 40.5;

03:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

06:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

 

 

