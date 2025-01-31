Economic calendar: a day of inflation reports, with the US PCE report at the forefront📄

Today, inflation will once again be the central focus for investors. The most important report of the day will be the U.S. PCE report, scheduled for release at 01:30 PM GMT. Prior to that, investors will also receive inflation reports from Germany, Italy, France, and Hungary.
Detailed schedule for the day:
07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for January:
- French CPI: forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 1.3% YoY;
- French CPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- French HICP: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- French HICP: forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 1.8% YoY;
- PPI: previous -5.20% YoY;
- French PPI: previous 3.2% MoM;
08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for January:
- German Unemployment: previous 2.869M;
- German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%;
- German Unemployment Change: forecast 14K; previous 10K;
01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January:
- German CPI: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- German CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- German HICP: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
- German HICP: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December:
- PCE price index: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- PCE Price index: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- Core PCE Price Index: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
- Core PCE Price Index: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- Real Personal Consumption: previous 0.3% MoM;
- Personal Spending: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
- Personal Income: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January:
- Chicago PMI: forecast 40.3; previous 36.9;