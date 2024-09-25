Economic calendar: a light macro day on global markets 🔎

Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales report.

The new home sales report is to be published at 3:00 PM BST. Analysts expect a further decline in the number of homes sold to 695k in August, compared to 739k in July. The recent interest rate cuts in the U.S. will somewhat reduce mortgage rates. However, the scale is not expected to be significant, and this effect will not yet be reflected in the August data.

Detailed Schedule of the Day:

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for August:

forecast 1.475M; previous 1.406M;

forecast 4.9% MoM; previous -3.3% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for August:

forecast 699K; previous 739K;

previous 10.6% MoM;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: