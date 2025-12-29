Economic Calendar: A Quiet Post-Holiday Monday (29.12.2025)

Monday’s post-holiday economic calendar is even lighter than usual. Only three minor U.S. releases are scheduled — Pending Home Sales, the Dallas Fed regional manufacturing index, and the EIA fuel report — meaning any volatility is likely to be concentrated in the dollar or energy commodities. Overall, markets are expected to remain cautious, reflecting tension ahead of tomorrow’s release of the FOMC minutes.
Today’s economic calendar:
-
11:00 GMT, France – Number of registered jobseekers for November: previous: 3,150.8K
-
15:00 GMT, United States – Pending Home Sales for November: forecast: 1.0% MoM; previous: 1.9% MoM
-
15:00 GMT, United States – Pending Home Sales Index for November: previous: 76.3
-
15:30 GMT, United States – Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index for December: previous: -10.4
-
15:30 GMT, United States – EIA data:
-
Crude oil inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -1.274M
-
Refinery crude runs: previous 0.128M WoW
-
Crude oil imports: previous -0.719M
-
Cushing crude oil inventories: previous -0.742M
-
Distillate fuel production: previous -0.228M
-
Weekly distillate stocks: forecast 0.500M; previous 1.712M
-
Gasoline production: previous 0.033M
-
Heating oil stockpiles: previous 0.267M
-
Refinery utilization rates: previous 0.3% WoW
-
Gasoline inventories: forecast 1.100M; previous 4.808M
-
