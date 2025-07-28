Read more

Economic calendar: A quiet start to an interesting week

7:44 AM 28 July 2025
  • Futures contracts point to a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe
  • Investors' attention turns to the preliminary trade agreement between the US and the European Union
  • The macroeconomic calendar is almost empty today

We are starting a new week on the financial markets. The main topic of today's session is the conclusion of a preliminary trade agreement between the US and the European Union on trade tariffs. Although the agreement is still a framework agreement and requires many details to be worked out, it contains several key elements: A 15% tariff cap on EU goods imported into the US, which will be introduced permanently. A commitment by the EU to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy, which will reduce its dependence on supplies from Russia. An additional $600 billion in EU investment in the US economy.

However, today's economic calendar for macro publications is almost empty. For this reason, attention will focus on any announcements on tariffs (especially regarding China) and quarterly company results

Macro calendar for today's session:

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

30.07.2025
14:45

BREAKING: BoC holds interest rates in line with expectations

Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December: Actual: 2.75%; forecast 2.75%; previous 2.75%; Bank of Canada monetary policy...

 14:28

Will Meta Announce Record CAPEX? What Will the Social Media Giant's Results Show?

Meta is more than just a social media company. It is also an advertising behemoth and a company heavily invested in new technologies, encompassing not...

 13:32

BREAKING: US GDP surprises to the upside; USD gains

Annualized growth for Q2 (first reading): 3.0% (expected: 2.4%; previous: -0.5%) Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index (quarterly): 2.5%...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits