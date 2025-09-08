Read more

Economic calendar: A quiet start to an interesting week

7:23 AM 8 September 2025
  • Almost all of the key macro readings for the day are already behind us 
  • However, the entire week will be full of interesting macro data 
  • Before the opening of the cash session in Europe, index futures are gaining in value

Although the macro calendar for today's session is almost empty, the Asian session was rich in several interesting macroeconomic aspects. European stock futures point to a higher opening of the cash market, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures currently gaining nearly 0.25%.

The calendar for the rest of the day includes the Eurozone Sentix index (September) and US consumer credit data (July).

