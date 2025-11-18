Read more
7:17 AM · 18 November 2025

Economic Calendar: A Quiet Tuesday on the Markets, but the US Draws Attention (18.11.2025)

Tuesday brings a moderate number of macroeconomic releases, including a few delayed data from the US, postponed due to the prolonged government shutdown. Although these relate to previous months, their readings still provide valuable insights into the health of the US economy and may influence market sentiment. Markets will closely monitor both the latest signals and the delayed data, which could reveal revisions or new information, potentially creating market volatility. These releases will help to better assess the situation in the industrial sector, the housing market, and inflation, providing an important backdrop for further investment decisions and expectations regarding monetary policy in major economies.

Today’s calendar: ECT

 

Hungary (08:30)

  • Wages (y/y) for September: 8.7%

Czech Republic (09:00)

  • Producer Price Index – PPI (m/m) for October: (forecast: –0.1%; previous: –0.4%)

  • Producer Price Index – PPI (y/y) for October: (forecast: –1.2%; previous: –1.0%)

Eurozone (11:00)

  • ECB Governing Council Member Speech (Frank Elderson)

Chile (12:30)

  • GDP (y/y) for Q3: 3.1%

Hungary (14:00)

  • Interest Rate Decision for November: (forecast: 6.50%; previous: 6.50%)

Canada (14:15)

  • Housing Starts for October: (forecast: 265K; previous: 279.2K)

USA (16:00)

  • NAHB Housing Market Index for November: (forecast: 36; previous: 37)

  • Industrial Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 1.4%; previous: –1.3%)

  • Durable Goods Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 2.9%; previous: –2.7%)

  • Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders ex. Aircraft (m/m) for August: (forecast: 0.4%; previous: 1.0%)

USA (22:00)

  • Net Capital Inflows to the US – monthly for September: no data

  • Long-Term Capital Inflows (USD) for September: no data

USA (22:40)

  • Weekly Change in Crude Inventories (API) – Oil: (previous: 1.3 million barrels)

New Zealand (22:45)

  • Producer Price Index – PPI (q/q) for Q3: (forecast: 0.7%; previous: 0.6%)

20 November 2025, 8:07 AM

BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!
20 November 2025, 7:52 AM

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed NFP report and speeches from Fed officials 👀
20 November 2025, 6:43 AM

Morning wrap (20.11.2025)
19 November 2025, 7:07 PM

BREAKING: FOMC minutes - many against December cut!

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits