Economic calendar: all eyes on the Fed, will Powell calm the markets? 📌📄

7:13 AM 19 March 2025

The key event of this week will undoubtedly be the Fed conference today at 8:00 PM. Investors are hoping for support from Powell following the recent market sell-off.

The U.S. stock market remains under pressure, facing its fifth consecutive weekly decline. Investor sentiment remains fragile, especially in the technology sector, which continues to struggle. Major concerns include Trump's tariffs, political uncertainty, signs of economic slowdown, and fears that the AI-driven rally may be losing momentum. Additionally, recent developments in Germany’s fiscal policy could lead to some capital rotation towards European markets.

Against this backdrop, the Federal Reserve will be forced to make monetary policy decisions. Although an interest rate cut is not yet on the table, investors will closely monitor the Fed’s forecasts to assess how policymakers view the coming months.

The Fed is likely to maintain a cautious stance as uncertainty over tariffs and their impact on inflation persists. The central bank may hold off on adjusting its projections until there is more clarity on Trump’s trade policy, set to take effect in early April.

Detailed daily calendar:

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for February:

  • CPI: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
  • CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
  • Core CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;
  • Core CPI: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

12:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

01:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

01:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Gasoline Inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -5.737M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast 0.180M; previous -1.559M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 0.800M; previous 1.448M;

06:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Statement

06:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Interest Rate Decision for December:

  • forecast 4.50%; previous 4.50%;

06:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Press Conference

