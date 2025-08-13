Read more

Economic calendar: BoC Minutes in the Spotlight

7:59 AM 13 August 2025

  • Futures point to a mixed opening for today's cash session in Europe.

  • Investors are awaiting the final CPI inflation reading in Spain, the GDP report from Poland, the minutes report from Canada, crude oil inventory data, and numerous speeches by Fed bankers.

We are starting a new day on the financial markets. The Asian session turned out to be positive after the main European indices hit new historic highs yesterday. However, futures contracts on European indices indicate a cautious stance among investors. DE40 contracts are up 0.05% and EU50 contracts are up 0.06%. Investors will react today to the publication of quarterly results and several macro reports:

Key macro publications of the day:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for July:

  • Spanish HICP: forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • Spanish CPI: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • Spanish HICP: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

  • Core CPI: forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

  • Spanish CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

09:00 AM BST, United States - IEA Monthly Report

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • Distillate Fuel Production: previous -0.104M;

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -0.565M;

  • Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: previous 0.453M;

  • Gasoline Production: previous -0.239M;

  • Heating Oil Stockpiles: previous -0.456M;

  • Crude Oil Imports: previous -0.794M;

  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.323M;

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -0.900M; previous -3.029M;

  • EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates: previous 1.5% WoW;

  • EIA Refinery Crude Runs: previous 0.213M WoW;

06:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

06:30 PM BST, Canada - Publication of BoC Minutes


 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

14.08.2025
09:01

BREAKING: Norwegian key policy rate with no surprise

Norwegian Key Policy Rate: 4.25% (Forecast 4.25%, Previous 4.25%)

 07:36

Swiss PPI lower than expected, Swedish CPI with no surprise

Swiss PPI in July came in YoY: -0.9% (Previous -0.7%) MoM: -0.2% (Previous -0.1%)​ Swedish CPI YoY for July: 0.8% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous 0.8%) MoM:...

 07:03

BREAKING: Stronger than expected UK macro data 📈GBPUSD reacts

UK GDP QoQ Prelim: 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.7%) UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%) UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.2%...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits