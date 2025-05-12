Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Calm before the CPI, China-US talks in focus, WASDE report (12.05.2025)

7:41 AM 12 May 2025

After a series of central bank decisions, markets are getting a breather thanks to an almost empty macroeconomic calendar—providing a pause before this week’s key CPI report. Market volatility will largely be at the mercy of trade negotiations between China and the U.S., while a speech from a Bank of England member will also be important for the pound. Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on agricultural commodities ahead of the WASDE report scheduled for 6:00 PM.

 

Economic calendar for today:

 

11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings

01:50 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks

04:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

05:00 PM BST, United States - Loan Officer Survey

05:00 PM BST, United States - WASDE Report

07:00 PM BST, United States - Federal Budget Balance for April:

  • forecast 256.4B; previous -161.0B;

Share:
Back

Market News

13.05.2025
11:16

Coinbase to Enter S&P500; Shares Gain Over 9% 📈

Shares of Coinbase (COIN.US), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, are gaining over 9% before the opening of today's session after it was announced...

 10:42

SBB Norden shares surge 24% on Aker deal 📈

Shares of Scandinavian commercial real estate giant SBB Norden (SBBB.SE) are up almost 24% today after the heavily indebted company reported net profit...

 10:01

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mixed German ZEW data

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for May: actual 25.2; forecast 11.3; previous -14; 10:00 AM...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits