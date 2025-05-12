Economic calendar: Calm before the CPI, China-US talks in focus, WASDE report (12.05.2025)

After a series of central bank decisions, markets are getting a breather thanks to an almost empty macroeconomic calendar—providing a pause before this week’s key CPI report. Market volatility will largely be at the mercy of trade negotiations between China and the U.S., while a speech from a Bank of England member will also be important for the pound. Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on agricultural commodities ahead of the WASDE report scheduled for 6:00 PM.
Economic calendar for today:
11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings
01:50 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks
04:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
05:00 PM BST, United States - Loan Officer Survey
05:00 PM BST, United States - WASDE Report
07:00 PM BST, United States - Federal Budget Balance for April:
forecast 256.4B; previous -161.0B;