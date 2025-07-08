Economic calendar: Canada’s Ivey PMI Index 🎯

Today’s macro calendar is relatively light. Noteworthy publications include the Ivey PMI from Canada and the interest rate decision in Romania.

For the National Bank of Romania (NBR), expectations point to the interest rate remaining unchanged at 6.50%. Meanwhile, Canada’s PMI index is expected to improve slightly in June to 49.1 (previously 48.9).

Detailed daily calendar:

01:00 PM BST, Romania - interest rate decision - forecast 6.50%; previous 6.50%:

03:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

03:00 PM BST, Canada - PMI Data for June:

Ivey PMI n.s.a: previous 53.8;

Ivey PMI: forecast 49.1; previous 48.9;

09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: