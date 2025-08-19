Read more

Economic Calendar: Canadian CPI Data in Focus

7:29 AM 19 August 2025
  • Futures are trading mixed before the cash session opens
  • The economic calendar primarily includes the Canadian CPI report and US housing market data
  • Investors may also react to Home Depot's quarterly results and possible geopolitical news

Today's session looks to be quiet. The macro calendar doesn't contain a large number of data releases, and investors may react secondarily to yesterday's White House meetings regarding the war in Ukraine. In this regard, we are now awaiting details regarding the physical meeting between Putin and Zelensky and the peace guarantees negotiated within NATO. On the other hand, market attention is slowly turning towards Jackson Hole, where Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on the prospects for current and future US monetary policy (Friday).

Detailed macro calendar for today's session:

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for July:

  • Trimmed CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

  • Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

  • CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

  • CPI: forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;

  • Core CPI: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:

  • forecast 1.390M; previous 1.393M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:

  • previous -0.1% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:

  • forecast 1.290M; previous 1.321M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:

  • previous 4.6% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for July:

  • Core CPI: previous 2.7% YoY;

  • Common CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

04:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): forecast 2.5%; previous 2.5%;

07:10 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous 1.500M;

Tomorrow:

12:50 AM BST, Japan - Balance of Tade Data:

  • Adjusted Trade Balance: forecast -0.07T; previous -0.24T;

  • Trade Balance: forecast 196.2B; previous 153.1B;

  • Imports: forecast -10.4% YoY; previous 0.2% YoY;

  • Exports: forecast -2.1% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;

12:50 AM BST, Japan - Core Machinery Orders for June:

  • forecast -0.4% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

12:50 AM BST, Japan - Core Machinery Orders for June:

  • forecast 5.0% YoY; previous 4.4% YoY;

02:00 AM BST, China - China Loan Prime Rate 5Y for August:

  • forecast 3.50%; previous 3.50%;

02:15 AM BST, China - PBoC Loan Prime Rate:

  • forecast 3.00%; previous 3.00%;

03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Rate Statement

03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Interest Rate Decision for December:

  • forecast 3.00%; previous 3.25%;

03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement

04:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference

Market News

20.08.2025
14:34

GOLD gains 0.7%📈Ascending triangle pattern?

Gold gains almost 2% today, forming an ascending triangle pattern, signalling strong demand and market appetite on trend continuation. Trump signalled...

 14:22

Sugar gains 2% trying to reverse the trend 📈

Sugar futures (SUGAR) on the ICE exchange are up more than 2% today, making them the best-performing agricultural commodity. Commitment of Traders (CoT)...

 13:56

Dollar steady ahead of FOMC minutes 💲

The dollar index continues to consolidate around the 98 level, near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, just hours before the release of the minutes from...
