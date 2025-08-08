Economic calendar: Canadian labor market data 📈🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is exceptionally light following an exhaustive and eventful week. The only noteworthy release is the Canadian labor market report, though it is not expected to have any significant impact on global financial markets.

Later in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem will deliver a speech titled “Financial Prosperity in the Mississippi Delta: A Conversation on Banking, Credit, and Small Businesses.” It appears unlikely that the Fed official will provide substantial insight into his outlook on monetary policy.

Detailed daily calendar:

06:30 AM BST, France - Employment Data:

French Unemployment Rate (Q2): actual 7.5%; forecast 7.5%; previous 7.5%;

12:15 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for July:

Unemployment Rate: forecast 7.0%; previous 6.9%;

Participation Rate: previous 65.4%;

Full Employment Change: previous 13.5K;

Part Time Employment Change: previous 69.5K;

Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 3.2%;

Employment Change: forecast 15.3K; previous 83.1K;

05:20 PM BST, United States - FED of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem speech

06:00 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: