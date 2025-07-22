Read more

Economic calendar: Central bankers' speeches and company earnings in the spotlight

7:44 AM 22 July 2025

Today’s calendar does not include any major macroeconomic releases. However, investor attention will focus on speeches from central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as on corporate earnings.

Powell and Bowman will both speak today at the same conference titled “Holistic Review of Capital Framework for Large Banks” in Washington. However, I wouldn’t expect any significant comments on monetary policy, as Powell is scheduled to speak at the opening remarks, while Ms. Bowman is set to speak in the innovation section.

Meanwhile, before the session, we’ll see quarterly earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Philip Morris, and SAP. After the session, we’ll get results from Intuitive Surgical.

Economic calendar:

10:15 AM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks

06:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - M2 Money Supply for June:

  • previous 21.94T MoM;

 

