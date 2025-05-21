Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Central bankers speeches in market focus

8:57 AM 21 May 2025
  • Light Macro Calendar, U.S. Dollar Under Pressure
  • Modest Declines on Wall Street; US500 down nearly -0.4%
  • U.S. Crude Oil Inventory Change (EIA) in commodities markets focus

Macro Calendar

7 AM GMT – Poland

  • Industrial Production: expected -0.2% y/y vs 2.5% y/y previously

  • Employment: expected -0.9% y/y vs -0.9% y/y previously

  • Wages: expected 8.1% y/y vs 7.9% y/y previously

  • Industrial production prices: expected -1.5% y/y vs -1.1% y/y previously

11:30 AM GMT – U.S.: Mortgage Applications

  • Previous reading: +1.1% m/m

2:30 PM GMT – Canada: New Housing Price Index

  • Expected: +0.1% m/m vs 0% previously

2:30 PM GMT – U.S. Crude Oil Inventory Change (EIA)

  • Crude Oil: -1.3 million barrels vs +3.45 million barrels previously

  • Gasoline: -0.5 million barrels vs -1.02 million barrels previously

  • Distillates: -1.4 million barrels vs -3.16 million barrels previously

Central Bank Speeches

  • 10 AM GMT - ECB's Centeno

  • 4 PM GMT – Fed’s Barkin

  • 4 PM GMT – ECB’s Lane

  • 4:15 PM GMT – Fed’s Bowman

  • 5:30 PM GMT - ECB's Escriva

  • 7:30 PM GMT - ECB's de Guindos

Share:
Back

Market News

23.05.2025
18:55

Daily summary: Wall Street loses on Trump tariff fear; gold and EURUSD surge

U.S. stock indices pulled back today following Donald Trump's announcement of a proposed 50% tariff on the European Union, set to take effect as...

 18:34

US bonds are partially giving back their gains following Trump's announcement 📉

The initial market reaction to Trump's suggestion of imposing a 50% tariff on EU products caused investors to shift towards a risk-off strategy, leading...

 16:44

Fed members comment on US economy & monetary policy 🏛️EURUSD gains 0,6%

Remarks from Federal Reserve Members Schmid (Fed): “When making decisions on monetary policy, the Fed must carefully assess how much...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits