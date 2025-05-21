Economic calendar: Central bankers speeches in market focus

- Light Macro Calendar, U.S. Dollar Under Pressure
- Modest Declines on Wall Street; US500 down nearly -0.4%
- U.S. Crude Oil Inventory Change (EIA) in commodities markets focus
Macro Calendar
7 AM GMT – Poland
-
Industrial Production: expected -0.2% y/y vs 2.5% y/y previously
-
Employment: expected -0.9% y/y vs -0.9% y/y previously
-
Wages: expected 8.1% y/y vs 7.9% y/y previously
-
Industrial production prices: expected -1.5% y/y vs -1.1% y/y previously
11:30 AM GMT – U.S.: Mortgage Applications
-
Previous reading: +1.1% m/m
2:30 PM GMT – Canada: New Housing Price Index
-
Expected: +0.1% m/m vs 0% previously
2:30 PM GMT – U.S. Crude Oil Inventory Change (EIA)
-
Crude Oil: -1.3 million barrels vs +3.45 million barrels previously
-
Gasoline: -0.5 million barrels vs -1.02 million barrels previously
-
Distillates: -1.4 million barrels vs -3.16 million barrels previously
Central Bank Speeches
-
10 AM GMT - ECB's Centeno
-
4 PM GMT – Fed’s Barkin
-
4 PM GMT – ECB’s Lane
-
4:15 PM GMT – Fed’s Bowman
-
5:30 PM GMT - ECB's Escriva
-
7:30 PM GMT - ECB's de Guindos