Economic calendar: Central bankers' speeches in the spotlight🎙️

Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. No major economic releases are scheduled that could impact global markets. However, we will hear speeches from three FOMC representatives — Barr, Cook, and Bowman.

Meanwhile, European market investors will have the opportunity to listen to the welcome address by ECB President Lagarde at the ECB conference on financial stability and macroprudential policy 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Detailed macro agenda:

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Financial Stability Review

01:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

Gasoline Inventories: previous -4.407M;

Crude Oil Inventories: previous 2.089M;

EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -1.394M;

04:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - MPC Member Ramsden Speaks

05:15 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks